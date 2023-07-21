Morgan Stanley Maintains Capital One Financial (COF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is 112.69. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of 114.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 37,170MM, an increase of 37.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.13.

Capital One Financial Declares $0.60 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $114.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 3.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1886 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.34%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 427,572K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,170K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 2.20% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,542K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,327K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,598K shares, representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,124K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,631K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,062K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,143K shares, representing a decrease of 21.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Capital One Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.