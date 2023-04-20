Morgan Stanley Maintains Callon Petroleum (CPE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Callon Petroleum is $55.67. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 56.61% from its latest reported closing price of $35.55.

The projected annual revenue for Callon Petroleum is $2,804MM, a decrease of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

STSNX - Sterling Capital Stratton Small Cap Value Fund A Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 55K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

1623 Capital holds 41K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 38.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 26.93% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 307.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 74.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callon Petroleum. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPE is 0.16%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 54,298K shares. The put/call ratio of CPE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Callon Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

