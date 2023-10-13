Morgan Stanley Maintains Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.84% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caesars Entertainment is 74.70. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 69.84% from its latest reported closing price of 43.98.

The projected annual revenue for Caesars Entertainment is 11,504MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1087 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesars Entertainment. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZR is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 246,421K shares. The put/call ratio of CZR is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,896K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 2.00% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,684K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,654K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 197.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,104K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,382K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 5.43% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 8,122K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework.

