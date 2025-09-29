Morgan Stanley Maintains Cadence Bank (CADE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.77% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cadence Bank is $41.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from its latest reported closing price of $37.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Bank is 2,127MM, an increase of 21.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Bank. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADE is 0.22%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 198,447K shares. The put/call ratio of CADE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,095K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,482K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 3.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,880K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,793K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 4.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,306K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 3.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,826K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,730K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,664K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 48.94% over the last quarter.

