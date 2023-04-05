Morgan Stanley Maintains Cadence Ban (CADE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Cadence Ban with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.86% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cadence Ban is $28.90. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $34.12. The average price target represents an increase of 42.86% from its latest reported closing price of $20.23.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Ban is $2,045MM, an increase of 11.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.28.

Cadence Ban Declares $0.24 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $20.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 14.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MXEBX - Great-West Core Strategies: U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 37.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 20.08% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 80K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Neuberger Berman holds 141K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 10.93% over the last quarter.

MMTM - SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 10.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Ban. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADE is 0.29%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 161,987K shares. The put/call ratio of CADE is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cadence Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities.

