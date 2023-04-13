Morgan Stanley Maintains Bunge (BG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bunge (NYSE:BG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bunge is $131.99. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 39.63% from its latest reported closing price of $94.53.

The projected annual revenue for Bunge is $69,540MM, an increase of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunge. This is unchanged over the last quarter. The put/call ratio of BG is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bunge Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bunge is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has 24,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

