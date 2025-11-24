Morgan Stanley Maintains Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.17% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable is $41.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.21 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.17% from its latest reported closing price of $41.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable is 6,946MM, an increase of 81.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPC is 0.18%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 122,038K shares. The put/call ratio of BEPC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 10,094K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 5,338K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,263K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,647K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 52.80% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,531K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing an increase of 93.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 861.24% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 4,310K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,232K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 0.96% over the last quarter.

