Morgan Stanley Maintains Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.51% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Infrastructure is $51.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.51% from its latest reported closing price of $44.93 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIPC is 0.11%, an increase of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 90,108K shares. The put/call ratio of BIPC is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 4,797K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares , representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 86.50% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,347K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 73.57% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,656K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,628K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 582.34% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,418K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 56.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,991K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 8.42% over the last quarter.

