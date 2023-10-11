Morgan Stanley Maintains Brinker International (EAT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.05% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is 39.21. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.05% from its latest reported closing price of 30.86.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is 4,224MM, an increase of 2.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 55,185K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,119K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,556K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares, representing a decrease of 34.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 205.98% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 2,452K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing an increase of 24.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 10.47% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,860K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,399K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares, representing a decrease of 70.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 46.20% over the last quarter.

Brinker International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

