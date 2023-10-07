Morgan Stanley Maintains BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.70% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightSphere Investment Group is 23.46. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 30.70% from its latest reported closing price of 17.95.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSphere Investment Group is 373MM, a decrease of 5.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSphere Investment Group. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSIG is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 45,744K shares. The put/call ratio of BSIG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 8,950K shares representing 21.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,268K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 17.21% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 2,072K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,881K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 1,668K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 15.69% over the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Background Information



BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

