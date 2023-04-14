Morgan Stanley Maintains BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.29% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightSphere Investment Group is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from its latest reported closing price of $23.25.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSphere Investment Group is $373MM, a decrease of 10.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RNSC - Small Cap US Equity Select ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 42.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SAA - ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 1,131K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Kestrel Investment Management holds 88K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSphere Investment Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSIG is 0.17%, an increase of 41.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 47,808K shares. The put/call ratio of BSIG is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

BrightSphere Investment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

