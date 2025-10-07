Morgan Stanley Maintains Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (BHFAP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:BHFAP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $16.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.73 to a high of $22.69. The average price target represents an increase of 5.43% from its latest reported closing price of $16.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 8,797MM, an increase of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHFAP is 0.44%, an increase of 33.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 4,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,346K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAP by 11.38% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 654K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares , representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAP by 0.42% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 345K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 329K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Ii holds 307K shares. No change in the last quarter.

