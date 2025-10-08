Morgan Stanley Maintains Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (BHFAL) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NasdaqGS:BHFAL) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.65% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $18.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.88 to a high of $24.73. The average price target represents an increase of 2.65% from its latest reported closing price of $18.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 8,722MM, an increase of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHFAL is 0.25%, an increase of 22.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.21% to 2,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAL by 14.35% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 574K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHFAL by 0.08% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 269K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing a decrease of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAL by 10.95% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 173K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAL by 10.49% over the last quarter.

GPRF - Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAL by 15.87% over the last quarter.

