Morgan Stanley Maintains Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $56.00. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.84% from its latest reported closing price of $43.13.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is $8,491MM, an increase of 0.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 32K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 17.98% over the last quarter.

NOLVX - Northern Large Cap Value Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 88.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 766.69% over the last quarter.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heritage Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%.

Valley National Advisers holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 27.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 99.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.14%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 69,525K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Brighthouse Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 the company specializes in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

