Morgan Stanley Maintains Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is $131.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.14% from its latest reported closing price of $104.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 2,533MM, a decrease of 11.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFAM is 0.24%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 73,235K shares. The put/call ratio of BFAM is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,084K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,170K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 35.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,521K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,714K shares , representing a decrease of 47.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 94.23% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,443K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares , representing an increase of 52.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 61.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,207K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 15.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,845K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 12.66% over the last quarter.

