Morgan Stanley Maintains Bright Health Group (BHG) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 587.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bright Health Group is 59.50. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 587.07% from its latest reported closing price of 8.66.

The projected annual revenue for Bright Health Group is 3,130MM, an increase of 16.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Health Group. This is a decrease of 85 owner(s) or 40.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHG is 0.07%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.51% to 6,855K shares. The put/call ratio of BHG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,410K shares representing 55.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,717K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 66.89% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,727K shares representing 34.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218,154K shares, representing a decrease of 7,900.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 23.43% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 2,064K shares representing 26.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 65.72% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1,838K shares representing 23.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 68.72% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,622K shares representing 20.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 80.61% over the last quarter.

Bright Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bright Health Group is built upon the belief that by aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care, the company can drive a superior consumer experience, optimize clinical outcomes, reduce systemic waste and lower costs. Bright Health is a healthcare company that is building a national, integrated system of care, in close partnership with its Care Partners. Its differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer, and Powered by Technology. Bright Health have two market facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Through NeueHealth the company delivers high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to nearly 75,000 unique patients through its 61 affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. Through Bright HealthCare the company offers Medicare and Commercial health plan products to approximately 623,000 consumers in 14 states and 99 markets.

