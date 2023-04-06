Morgan Stanley Maintains Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is $45.16. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 56.15% from its latest reported closing price of $28.92.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is $4,184MM, an increase of 87.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.82.

Bread Financial Holdings Declares $0.21 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $28.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 9.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beaird Harris Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Guggenheim Long Short Equity Fund Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 11.37% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 117.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 192K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFH is 0.14%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.45% to 59,965K shares. The put/call ratio of BFH is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bread Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Data® is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

