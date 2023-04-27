Morgan Stanley Maintains Boston Scientific (BSX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is 55.08. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.78% from its latest reported closing price of 51.10.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is 13,569MM, an increase of 4.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.45%, a decrease of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 1,485,794K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 81,984K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,092K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 57,736K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,537K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 47,426K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,640K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 2.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,541K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,686K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,652K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,650K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Boston Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

