Morgan Stanley Maintains Boston Beer Co., Inc. - (SAM) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Boston Beer Co., Inc. - (NYSE:SAM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.98% Downside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Beer Co., Inc. - is 339.42. The forecasts range from a low of 259.57 to a high of $428.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.98% from its latest reported closing price of 364.88.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Beer Co., Inc. - is 2,148MM, an increase of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer Co., Inc. -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is 0.16%, an increase of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 8,992K shares. The put/call ratio of SAM is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,041K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 18.02% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 300K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 16.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 285K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 13.13% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 285K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 11.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 237K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Boston Beer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Boston Beer Company is an American brewery founded in 1984. Their first brand of beer was named Samuel Adams after Founding Father Samuel Adams, an American revolutionary patriot. Since its founding, Boston Beer has started several other brands, and in 2019 completed a merger with Dogfish Head Brewery. The Boston Beer Company is the fourth largest brewer in the United States with products available throughout the United States and internationally.

