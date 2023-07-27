Morgan Stanley Maintains Boeing (BA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Boeing (NYSE:BA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.15% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boeing is 240.14. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $305.55. The average price target represents an increase of 3.15% from its latest reported closing price of 232.80.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is 83,266MM, an increase of 13.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.48%, an increase of 12.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 408,507K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 40,633K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,268K shares, representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,520K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,119K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,443K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,879K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 35.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,122K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,951K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 11,565K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,950K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 93,424.53% over the last quarter.

Boeing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

