Morgan Stanley Maintains Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.78% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blueprint Medicines is 76.08. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 37.78% from its latest reported closing price of 55.22.

The projected annual revenue for Blueprint Medicines is 231MM, an increase of 6.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blueprint Medicines. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPMC is 0.25%, an increase of 31.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 71,229K shares. The put/call ratio of BPMC is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,623K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 48.59% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,924K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,138K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 28.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,451K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 31.54% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,379K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,187K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 50.66% over the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, the company creates therapies that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, Blueprint has leveraged its research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, the company is delivering its approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and the company is globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy.

