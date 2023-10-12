Morgan Stanley Maintains Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.25% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloomin Brands is 30.40. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.25% from its latest reported closing price of 23.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bloomin Brands is 4,775MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

Bloomin Brands Declares $0.24 Dividend

On July 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $23.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 10.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=142).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloomin Brands. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLMN is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 115,711K shares. The put/call ratio of BLMN is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,119K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,404K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,812K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,405K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares, representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,332K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,039K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares, representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Bloomin Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.