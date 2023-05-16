Morgan Stanley Maintains Bloom Energy Corp - (BE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bloom Energy Corp - (NYSE:BE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy Corp - is 28.83. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 119.56% from its latest reported closing price of 13.13.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy Corp - is 1,529MM, an increase of 20.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy Corp -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.28%, a decrease of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 163,696K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 20,794K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,000K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 80.88% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 10,930K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,357K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,138K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,005K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,925K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,262K shares, representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 17.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,159K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,476K shares, representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Bloom Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

