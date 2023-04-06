Morgan Stanley Maintains BlackRock (BLK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlackRock is $791.83. The forecasts range from a low of $594.89 to a high of $929.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.70% from its latest reported closing price of $656.04.

The projected annual revenue for BlackRock is $18,191MM, an increase of 1.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $34.49.

BlackRock Declares $5.00 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $5.00 per share ($20.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $4.88 per share.

At the current share price of $656.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.61%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Foster Dykema Cabot holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 42.35% over the last quarter.

Marcum Wealth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 250.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 20.68% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 38.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Grandfield & Dodd holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2725 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLK is 0.46%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 135,796K shares. The put/call ratio of BLK is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Blackrock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide.

