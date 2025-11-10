Morgan Stanley Maintains BlackLine (BL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of BlackLine (NasdaqGS:BL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.33% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for BlackLine is $62.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.33% from its latest reported closing price of $54.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BlackLine is 823MM, an increase of 19.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackLine. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BL is 0.30%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 79,839K shares. The put/call ratio of BL is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 5,712K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,083K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BL by 11.40% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 2,274K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 2,087K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,067K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BL by 1.22% over the last quarter.

