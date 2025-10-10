Morgan Stanley Maintains BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (BNTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BNTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.29% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt is $139.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.93 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.29% from its latest reported closing price of $104.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt is 5,355MM, an increase of 86.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTX is 0.38%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 64,950K shares. The put/call ratio of BNTX is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,039K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,160K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 62.96% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,230K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,260K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,001K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,046K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 3,658K shares. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,598K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 97.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 4,561.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.