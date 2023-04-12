Morgan Stanley Maintains Biogen (BIIB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biogen is $327.50. The forecasts range from a low of $251.49 to a high of $407.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.44% from its latest reported closing price of $283.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biogen is $9,565MM, a decrease of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caption Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ironwood Financial holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trexquant Investment holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 63.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 99.77% over the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 77.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 99.61% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 214.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 68.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1978 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIIB is 0.41%, an increase of 12.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 135,641K shares. The put/call ratio of BIIB is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Biogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Biogen, mission is clear: company is pioneer in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

See all Biogen regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.