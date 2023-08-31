Morgan Stanley Maintains Best Buy (BBY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.87% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Best Buy is 83.42. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.87% from its latest reported closing price of 75.93.

The projected annual revenue for Best Buy is 46,252MM, an increase of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Best Buy. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBY is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 187,249K shares. The put/call ratio of BBY is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,817K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,420K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 743.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,837K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,885K shares, representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 96.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,124K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,160K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,634K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,562K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,651K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Best Buy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Best Buy is a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions. The company offers expert service at an unbeatable price more than 1.5 billion times a year to the consumers, small business owners and educators who visit our stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app. The company has operations in the U.S and Canada, where more than 70 percent of the population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store, as well as in Mexico where Best Buy has a physical and online presence.

