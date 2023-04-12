Morgan Stanley Maintains Bellring Brands (BRBR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is $37.58. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.22% from its latest reported closing price of $33.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is $1,620MM, an increase of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MML Series Investment Fund II - MML Small Cap Equity Fund Initial Class holds 63K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 21.37% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

BBMC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - JPMorgan Global Active Allocation Portfolio Class B holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 57.55% over the last quarter.

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 496.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 85.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.36%, an increase of 66.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 158,168K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

See all Bellring Brands regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.