Morgan Stanley Maintains Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is 21.87. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from its latest reported closing price of 16.37.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 3,940MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.54%, an increase of 48.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 46,264K shares. The put/call ratio of BLCO is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,543K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares, representing an increase of 56.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 361.27% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 5,797K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,102K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 5,368K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,580K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,887K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 23.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

