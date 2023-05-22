Morgan Stanley Maintains Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bath & Body Works is 49.14. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.70% from its latest reported closing price of 37.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bath & Body Works is 7,913MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

Bath & Body Works Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $37.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.84%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 16.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.74 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.21%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 234,454K shares. The put/call ratio of BBWI is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lone Pine Capital holds 19,566K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,630K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 13,751K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,750K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 15.23% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,088K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,082K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,586K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,457K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 21.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,922K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,607K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 89.36% over the last quarter.

Bath & Body Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.