Morgan Stanley Maintains Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Of New York Mellon is 54.47. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.49% from its latest reported closing price of 40.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Of New York Mellon is 17,799MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

Bank Of New York Mellon Declares $0.37 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 received the payment on May 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $40.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2001 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Of New York Mellon. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BK is 0.38%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 773,514K shares. The put/call ratio of BK is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 59,834K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,815K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 0.78% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 37,000K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,783K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,117K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 20,429K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,331K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 11.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,163K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,003K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Bank Of New York Mellon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillionin assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillionin assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.