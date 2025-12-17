Morgan Stanley Maintains Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.52% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of New York Mellon is $120.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from its latest reported closing price of $114.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of New York Mellon is 18,052MM, a decrease of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of New York Mellon. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BK is 0.34%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 710,394K shares. The put/call ratio of BK is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,843K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,619K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BK by 6.37% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 28,179K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,783K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 3.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,995K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,647K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,308K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,942K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,835K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,898K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 42.34% over the last quarter.

