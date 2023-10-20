Morgan Stanley Maintains Bandwidth Inc - (BAND) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Bandwidth Inc - (NASDAQ:BAND) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.87% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bandwidth Inc - is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 111.87% from its latest reported closing price of 10.11.

The projected annual revenue for Bandwidth Inc - is 628MM, an increase of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bandwidth Inc -. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAND is 0.05%, a decrease of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.52% to 20,723K shares. The put/call ratio of BAND is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 695K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 640K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 631K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 582K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 1.16% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 581K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing a decrease of 22.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Bandwidth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

