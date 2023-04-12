Morgan Stanley Maintains Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is $109.14. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 78.83% from its latest reported closing price of $61.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is $191MM, an increase of 281.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 30K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aqr Capital Management holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 35.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 18.92% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson & holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 43.41% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 89K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.47%, an increase of 45.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.00% to 31,409K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axsome Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome's core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation, and as a treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA.

See all Axsome Therapeutics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.