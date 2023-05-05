Morgan Stanley Maintains Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is 33.77. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.99% from its latest reported closing price of 29.37.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is 5,080MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.36%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 286,117K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 17,892K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,088K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 16,447K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,664K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,001K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,269K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,883K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,939K shares, representing an increase of 24.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 47.60% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 7,600K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,787K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

