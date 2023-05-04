Morgan Stanley Maintains Avanos Medical (AVNS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avanos Medical is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 21.03% from its latest reported closing price of 24.44.

The projected annual revenue for Avanos Medical is 864MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avanos Medical. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNS is 0.10%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 51,609K shares. The put/call ratio of AVNS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,446K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 14.41% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 2,653K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 2,343K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,677K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 27.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 28.50% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,638K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 29.23% over the last quarter.

Avanos Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avanos Medical is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries.

