Morgan Stanley Maintains Autozone (AZO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Autozone (NYSE:AZO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.38% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autozone is 2,830.96. The forecasts range from a low of 2,363.40 to a high of $3,171.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from its latest reported closing price of 2,475.12.

The projected annual revenue for Autozone is 17,392MM, a decrease of 0.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 127.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autozone. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZO is 0.44%, a decrease of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.59% to 18,583K shares. The put/call ratio of AZO is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 923K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing a decrease of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 510.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 573K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 550K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 8.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 438K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 437K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing a decrease of 20.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 111.73% over the last quarter.

Autozone Background Information



AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts.

