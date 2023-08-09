Morgan Stanley Maintains Autonation (AN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Autonation (NYSE:AN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autonation is 178.76. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from its latest reported closing price of 155.88.

The projected annual revenue for Autonation is 27,048MM, an increase of 1.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autonation. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AN is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.10% to 36,322K shares. The put/call ratio of AN is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,186K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 23.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,162K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 11.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,055K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 19.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 982K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 926K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Autonation Background Information

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

