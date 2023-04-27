Morgan Stanley Maintains Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Automatic Data Processing is 247.67. The forecasts range from a low of 213.11 to a high of $291.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.58% from its latest reported closing price of 216.15.

The projected annual revenue for Automatic Data Processing is 18,102MM, an increase of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automatic Data Processing. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADP is 0.39%, a decrease of 26.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 361,451K shares. The put/call ratio of ADP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,611K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,401K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 9,963K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,964K shares, representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 9.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,590K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,419K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,045K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,922K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,989K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,231K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing Background Information

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. Its unmatched experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology has transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

