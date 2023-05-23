Morgan Stanley Maintains Atmos Energy (ATO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atmos Energy is 130.97. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of 116.37.

The projected annual revenue for Atmos Energy is 4,600MM, an increase of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.05.

Atmos Energy Declares $0.74 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share ($2.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.74 per share.

At the current share price of $116.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.35%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 2.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATO is 0.27%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 144,498K shares. The put/call ratio of ATO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,269K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,520K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,790K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,486K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 85.51% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 4,954K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,503K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,277K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,177K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,210K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,539K shares, representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 89.02% over the last quarter.

Atmos Energy Background Information

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, the company is modernizing its business and its infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and its communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

