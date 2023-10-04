Morgan Stanley Maintains Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.87% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is 31.70. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 84.87% from its latest reported closing price of 17.15.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is 1,270MM, an increase of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Declares $0.44 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $17.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.07%, the lowest has been 3.67%, and the highest has been 9.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 13.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AY is 0.40%, a decrease of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 56,080K shares. The put/call ratio of AY is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,846K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares, representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AY by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors holds 4,786K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,834K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AY by 37.19% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,338K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AY by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,911K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AY by 1,260.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,894K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares, representing a decrease of 26.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AY by 538.21% over the last quarter.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North and South America, and certain markets in EMEA.

