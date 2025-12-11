Morgan Stanley Maintains Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.45% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlantic Union Bankshares is $41.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.45% from its latest reported closing price of $36.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantic Union Bankshares is 830MM, a decrease of 20.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantic Union Bankshares. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUB is 0.21%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 153,487K shares. The put/call ratio of AUB is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,439K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,556K shares , representing an increase of 34.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 51.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,618K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing an increase of 38.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 46.49% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 3,714K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares , representing an increase of 25.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 60.75% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,583K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,207K shares , representing an increase of 38.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 64.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,490K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares , representing an increase of 35.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 46.38% over the last quarter.

