Morgan Stanley Maintains Assurant, Inc. - Corporate Bond (AIZN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Assurant, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:AIZN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.42% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Assurant, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $23.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.01 to a high of $25.37. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from its latest reported closing price of $20.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assurant, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 11,380MM, a decrease of 7.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZN is 0.21%, an increase of 23.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 2,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 7.73% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 578K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 2.47% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 390K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 2.31% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 201K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 4.78% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 192K shares. No change in the last quarter.

