Morgan Stanley Maintains Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asbury Automotive Group is 258.91. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.99% from its latest reported closing price of 223.21.

The projected annual revenue for Asbury Automotive Group is 15,819MM, an increase of 6.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asbury Automotive Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABG is 0.35%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 26,578K shares. The put/call ratio of ABG is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,109K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,051K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 3.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,612K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,456K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 6.29% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 789K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

