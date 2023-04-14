Morgan Stanley Maintains Arista Networks (ANET) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is $175.72. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.63% from its latest reported closing price of $164.79.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is $5,457MM, an increase of 24.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quadrature Capital holds 126K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Kestra Private Wealth Services holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 6.68% over the last quarter.

CAVAX - Catholic Values Equity Fund Class F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 34.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 16.98% over the last quarter.

TMAAX - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 1.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 5.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.32%, a decrease of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.71% to 251,430K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arista Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

