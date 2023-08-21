Morgan Stanley Maintains Arhaus Inc (ARHS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arhaus Inc is 12.14. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.73% from its latest reported closing price of 10.31.

The projected annual revenue for Arhaus Inc is 1,362MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arhaus Inc. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARHS is 0.09%, an increase of 17.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 48,553K shares. The put/call ratio of ARHS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FS Capital Partners VI holds 30,524K shares representing 21.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Creek Advisors holds 1,240K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 20.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,025K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

Emerald Advisers holds 747K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing an increase of 21.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 45.91% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 705K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing a decrease of 132.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 53.45% over the last quarter.

Arhaus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arhaus, Inc. provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, catalog, and in-home designer services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

