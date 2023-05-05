Morgan Stanley Maintains Arhaus Inc (ARHS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arhaus Inc is 13.20. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 73.50% from its latest reported closing price of 7.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arhaus Inc is 1,362MM, an increase of 10.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arhaus Inc. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 31.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARHS is 0.20%, an increase of 176.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.99% to 47,845K shares. The put/call ratio of ARHS is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FS Capital Partners VI holds 30,524K shares representing 21.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 2,164K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company.

Summit Creek Advisors holds 1,238K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 81,828.67% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 717K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing a decrease of 36.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 655K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Arhaus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arhaus, Inc. provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, catalog, and in-home designer services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

See all Arhaus Inc regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.