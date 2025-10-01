Morgan Stanley Maintains argenx SE - Depositary Receipt (ARGX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of argenx SE - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ARGX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.21% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for argenx SE - Depositary Receipt is $853.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $586.05 to a high of $1,078.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.21% from its latest reported closing price of $767.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for argenx SE - Depositary Receipt is 2,367MM, a decrease of 24.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in argenx SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGX is 0.58%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 39,142K shares. The put/call ratio of ARGX is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,980K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,385K shares , representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,565K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing an increase of 16.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,350K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,786K shares , representing a decrease of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 28.81% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,951K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,175K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.