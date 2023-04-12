Morgan Stanley Maintains Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 304.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is $52.13. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 304.45% from its latest reported closing price of $12.89.

The projected annual revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is $53MM, an increase of 1,349.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 40.82% over the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 141K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,000K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. Investor A holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 569K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQT is 0.11%, a decrease of 32.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.95% to 71,672K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis' robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company's lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to become the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

